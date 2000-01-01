Six Bloggers You Need to Know

From fitness fanatics situated in the heart of NYC to stylish globetrotters that have made their Instagram feeds a visual diary, see the six bloggers you may not be following yet, but definitely should.

#Instafit

There isn’t much Kirsty Godso can’t do. The Nike master trainer, team member of Equinox special projects, and full time mover and shaker has made it her mission to keep people active. The young fitness guru has set out to inspire her loyal followers with her fun workout tips and motivational posts. With a regular stream of easy-to-follow drills and nutritional tips, it’s clear to see why this self-confessed pull-up queen has become such an online sensation.