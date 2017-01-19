As timepiece enthusiasts from around the world gather in Geneva, Switzerland, for the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watchmaking fair, we focus our attention on the importance of all things time-related.

The Collector

As SIHH wraps up, we focus our attention to the region and look to the avid watch connoisseur we interviewed for our Jewellery and Watch Book last year. Boasting a passion for fine horology that stems from his timepiece-tinkering grandfather, Bader Belselah is one of the UAE’s most knowledgeable collectors. Whether it be his first Cartier Tank piece, which he purchased aged 11, or his more recent H. Moser & Cie Funky Blue novelty, it’s apparent Belselah has a superb eye for detail. When asked what watches MOJEH should invest in, he eaglery explains, “Three brands that tend to hold weight in terms of money today are Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.” Thanks for the advice...