As timepiece enthusiasts from around the world gather in Geneva, Switzerland, for the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watchmaking fair, we focus our attention on the importance of all things time-related.

Familiar Faces

Internationally recognised as the long-standing muse of heritage house Cartier, the panther continues to cast poetic charm over the label's high jewellery watches. Cartier Panthere Joueuse is a complicated bejewelled watch and the newest novelty to be unveiled. This magnificent creature appears playful, gracefully chasing a tiny diamond ball in front of its paw, as it dances majestically around the splendid dial. A stunning timepiece, it is crafted in 18-karat white gold and the case is dusted with 320 brilliant-cut diamonds. The panther itself is made from 255 brilliant-cut diamonds, as well as lacquer spots, emerald eyes and your choice of either a white alligator strap or a fully set diamond bracelet.