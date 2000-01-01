As timepiece enthusiasts from around the world gather in Geneva, Switzerland, for the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watchmaking fair, we focus our attention on the importance of all things time-related.

The Piece

Vacheron Constantin unveiled its long awaited Les Cabinotiers Symphonia Grande Sonnerie 1860 watch yesterday - 727 components, 500 man-hours and 10 years in the making. This horological masterpiece is a first of its kind for the Maison, stunningly crafted with state-of-the-art security devices, a smart strike-mode selector operated via the bezel and ‘phantom’ quarters, as well as a 20-hour power reserve. The modest design is unassuming, but retains its sophistication through an 18 karat gold silver-toned dial and black hand-stitched alligator strap.