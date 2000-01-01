As timepiece enthusiasts from around the world gather in Geneva, Switzerland, for the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) watchmaking fair, we focus our attention on the importance of all things time-related.

All In The Detail

They have been on your wrist, strung to your chest, attached to your waist and even concealed in a ring, so it goes without saying that a watch is one of the most adaptable accessories. An extension of your personality, a timepiece is a great way of expressing one’s style. Whether it be a sleek and sophisticated option such as Richard Mille’s new RM 07-01 model or a sporty type such as Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Skeleton Automatic, how you choose to wear it can be most powerful. Either resting casually on your wrist with a rolled up cuff and an eclectic stacking of bangles, or graciously coiled in an act of refinement with just an accompanying manicure. A watch can set the tone for your look and be transformed from day to day depending on how you style it.