Short-Haul Escapes

May 2017

Lanserhof Tegernsee Spa in Austria
Lanserhof Tegernsee Spa in Austria

Whether it’s a luxe getaway to an exclusive resort surrounded by water or an enthralling jaunt to undiscovered territories, the summer is an ideal time to beat the heat and see a new part of the world.

 

Regaining Control

It’s a well-known fact that travel is a stress reliever, but can it offer more than that? In a feature titled Regaining Control, MOJEH looks at the long term affects stress causes. The abundance of wellness clinics that are dotted around some of the world most picturesque landscapes, offering bespoke services and delicious culinary delights, do much to entice the seasoned traveller. Lanserhof Tegernsee Spa in Austria is one luxury retreat that does just that, subscripting guests to detoxification, rest and fitness in a tranquil setting nestled in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps. 

