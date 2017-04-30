Short-Haul Escapes

Whether it’s a luxe getaway to an exclusive fashion-led resort surrounded by water or an enthralling jaunt to undiscovered territories, May is an ideal time to lock down your travel itinerary for the fast approaching Eid break.

New Nirvana

Looking to get more than sightseeing out of your next jaunt? MOJEH explores the latest growing movement in spiritual tourism. We delve into the holistic regions of the world to discover the growing desire to seek wellness, self-realisation and personal development through travel, taking a closer look at places such as the famed Ananda, situated in the foothills of the Himalayas in the north of India. This unique retreat merges luxury with wellness for the affluent and spiritual traveller.