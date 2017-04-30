Menu Menu

Short-Haul Escapes

Wednesday

10

May 2017

Ananda in the foothills of the Himalayas
Ananda in the foothills of the Himalayas

Whether it’s a luxe getaway to an exclusive fashion-led resort surrounded by water or an enthralling jaunt to undiscovered territories, May is an ideal time to lock down your travel itinerary for the fast approaching Eid break. 

 

New Nirvana

Looking to get more than sightseeing out of your next jaunt? MOJEH explores the latest growing movement in spiritual tourism. We delve into the holistic regions of the world to discover the growing desire to seek wellness, self-realisation and personal development through travel, taking a closer look at places such as the famed Ananda, situated in the foothills of the Himalayas in the north of India. This unique retreat merges luxury with wellness for the affluent and spiritual traveller.

  • Cyprus
    May 9th
  • May 8th
  • May 5th
  • A New Mood photographed by Julien Vallon MOJEH Issue 25
    May 4th
  • Princess Diana s Catherine Walker dress on display for the Diana Her Fashion
    May 3rd
  • May 2nd
  • Karlie Kloss at the 2016 Met Gala
    May 1st
  • The Sweet Escape Photographed by Adam Secore Issue 21
    Apr 30th