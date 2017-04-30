Short-Haul Escapes

Whether it’s a luxe getaway to an exclusive fashion-led resort surrounded by water or an enthralling jaunt to undiscovered territories, May is an ideal time to lock down your travel itinerary for the fast approaching Eid break.

Randheli by Cheval Blanc

The newest It bags from Fendi; fine jewellery selections from Bulgari; or red carpet numbers from the newly acquired Christian Dior Couture – we each engage with luxury fashion giant LVMH for our seasonal picks on a regular basis, but what if you could extend that relationship further through an experiential discovery at one of their three resorts? Today we focus on Randheli by Cheval Blanc. Curated and owned by LVMH and conceived by the world famous French architect Jean-Michel Gathy, it’s a lifestyle destination that offers an unrivalled approach to Maldivian breaks and promises new experiences for even the most world-weary traveller. MOJEH recently took the four hour flight from the Middle East to immerse in the LVMH lifestyle further, see the full write up here along with what to wear for your May break.