Seeing Red

We start the New Year with a fresh shade of red and align our thoughts and aspirations around January’s birthstone, garnet.

Hidden Gem

Precious stones are typically sourced underground, but garnet is surprisingly found at earth level within rocks and around water. The firmest stones are indigenous to Gore Mountain in New York, making them extremely rare. Barton Mines are located in this region and have the largest garnet deposits in the world. The gem has become increasingly popular in the region, and its rarity has led it to become widely considered a prized material for jewellery artisans around the world.