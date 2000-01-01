Menu Menu

Seeing Red

Thursday

5

January 2017

Image of raw Garnet
Image of raw Garnet

We start the New Year with a fresh shade of red and align our thoughts and aspirations around January’s birthstone, garnet. 

 

Hidden Gem 

Precious stones are typically sourced underground, but garnet is surprisingly found at earth level within rocks and around water. The firmest stones are indigenous to Gore Mountain in New York, making them extremely rare. Barton Mines are located in this region and have the largest garnet deposits in the world. The gem has become increasingly popular in the region, and its rarity has led it to become widely considered a prized material for jewellery artisans around the world.

