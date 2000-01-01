Menu Menu

Seeing Red

Friday

6

January 2017

Bag DOLCE GABBANA
Bag, DOLCE&GABBANA

We start the New Year with a fresh shade of red and align our thoughts and aspirations around January’s birthstone, garnet.

 

Bag Of The Moment

Dolce&Gabbana are not only bringing the box bag back, but elevating it to a new sartorial high. Here at MOJEH, we couldn't be more thrilled! Coveted for its practicality and spacious interior, the builder's bag makes an ideal choice for your nine-to-five accessory. Classic colours such as red appeal to the masses, which accompanies tailored separates with ease and provides balance to animated patterns. 

