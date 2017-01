We start the New Year with a fresh shade of red and align our thoughts and aspirations around January’s birthstone, garnet.

Unapologetically Red

Go big or go home with confidence-enhancing red. The fiery shade alludes to your sensual side with dramatic panache and a defiant attitude. Its intensity can be off-putting to many, so play up the romanticism of the shade by teaming garnet with flushed pink for a softer adaption.