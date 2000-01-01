Seeing Red

We start the New Year with a fresh shade of red and align our thoughts and aspirations around January’s birthstone, garnet.

Codes Of Colour

Garnets follow the suit of many stones and are formed in a variety of different hues. Although its red, burgundy colouring its most recognisable, green varieties are also popular. Making an unusual alternative to emeralds, green garnets are a rare occurrence and are sought after by fine jewellery artisans. The unusual colour promotes prosperity, wealth and acceptance.