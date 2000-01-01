Seeing Red

We start the New Year with a fresh shade of red and align our thoughts and aspirations around January’s birthstone, garnet.

Poised Power

Colour psychology links garnet to fire, the creation of the world, purification and love. Not only did ancient civilisations prize the stone as an ornamental jewel, but its strong curative powers and protective energies made it invaluable. Believed to assist with the purification of the heart, lungs and blood, it was also used to strengthen survival instincts, bringing courage and hope.