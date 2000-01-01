Menu Menu

Seeing Red

Sunday

1

January 2017

Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
Photography: Borna Ahadi | Model: Daria at MMG | Makeup: Marwa at Bourjois Middle East | Hair: Manuel Gomez | Jacket and trouser

We start the New Year with a fresh shade of red and align our thoughts and aspirations around January’s birthstone, garnet.

 

Perfect Pairings 

Neutrals provide the balance needed to support overtly loud patterns and an excess of colour, however enlisting in a solid hue can also do the trick. Draw out a shade from statement piece such as a jacket, and don the hue in a fluid wash of colour over accompanying pieces. This will add harmony to your look and will be a fresh alternative to muted tones such as beige, black and white. 

  • Rings LA MARQUISE
    Dec 29th
  • Hair clips MUKHI SISTERS
    Dec 28th
  • Watch CHOPARD
    Dec 27th
  • Earrings ISTANA JEWELLERS
    Dec 26th
  • Necklaces BVLGARI
    Dec 25th
