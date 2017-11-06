On The Scent

Valentino Donna Noir Absolu and Valentino Uomo Noir Absolu are the two latest fragrances for the house of Valentino. Each scent is formulated to be an intimate evolution of the classic Valentino fragrances, inspired by the design aesthetic of the house lead by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the two fragrances share a distinctive signature. Valentino Donna Noir Absolu encompasses a vivid femininity, narcotic and voluptuous while Valentino Uomo Noir Absolu traces an intense path with aromatic depth and sphinx-like presence. Both are laced with fiery pepper and creamy sandalwood, but their union is bound by the friction of contrasts. The campaign stars models Clement Chabernaud and Maartje Verhoef who revel a dramatic narrative that is captured by Alasdair McLellan.