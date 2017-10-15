Menu Menu

Roger Vivier's Capsule Collection

Sunday

15

October 2017

With the festive season approaching, accessories brand Roger Vivier has made it their goal to make this time of year even more special with an exclusive capsule collection. Created with femininity in mind and holding luxury at its core, the brand uses lavish embellishments and gilded gold details to decorate its collection. The line includes beautiful RV logo-styled accents on closed-back heels and jewel-encrusted evening clutches. The exclusive collection will be available from the end of November to early December at Roger Vivier, Mall of the Emirates and The Galleria on Al Maryah Island.

