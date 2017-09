Versace gave us a reunion like no other. Donatella closed her the spring/summer show with a bang, enlisting five of the most iconic faces in fashion — Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen. The famous five showed us that age does not dictate style, looking flawless in matching gilded gold gowns. This remarkable event was in honour of late Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death.