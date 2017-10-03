Retro Vision

The nineties resurgence continues to intensify as teeny tiny frames reign supreme. This trend follows a line of like-minded accessories from the grunge era such as chokers, platforms and pageboy hats that have all popped up as of late. Combining futuristic elements with deconstruction, these matrix-like shades have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Kendell Jenner. Perfect for a weekend spent in the sun, these tiny frames are sure to fit in almost any handbag or clutch.