Menu Menu

Retro Vision

Friday

20

October 2017

The nineties resurgence continues to intensify as teeny tiny frames reign supreme. This trend follows a line of like-minded accessories from the grunge era such as chokers, platforms and pageboy hats that have all popped up as of late. Combining futuristic elements with deconstruction, these matrix-like shades have been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Kendell Jenner. Perfect for a weekend spent in the sun, these tiny frames are sure to fit in almost any handbag or clutch.

 

  • Oct 20th
  • Oct 19th
  • Oct 15th
  • image courtesy of Kevin Tachman
    Oct 13th
  • Photographed by Borna Ahadi
    Oct 11th
  • Oct 10th
  • Oct 9th
  • Oct 6th
  • Oct 4th
  • Oct 3rd
  • Oct 2nd