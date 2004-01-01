Resolution Reboot

A wave of new healthy eating tips and fitness tricks make it that much easier to maintain our annual New Year's resolutions. Here, we look at the trending ways to achieve a better you.

Drink Me

Nutricosmetics looks to be the way of the future for beauty, as more scientific research is compiled to support its claims of healthier, younger looking skin. But can we really drink our wrinkles away? Hyaluronic Acid is one of the curious ingredients getting added to beauty drinks, with brands such as 111SKIN, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, and Susanne Kaufmann swearing by it. The mystical ingredient works to protect your skin against moisture loss and ultraviolet damage. Most commonly used in Asia, Hyaluronic Acid might just be the secret to unlocking the fountain of youth.