Resolution Reboot

Thursday

12

January 2017

Del Pozo S S17
Del Pozo S/S17

A wave of new healthy eating tips and fitness tricks make it that much easier to maintain our annual New Year's resolutions. Here, we look at the trending ways to achieve a better you.

 

Follow Your Gut

They say, ‘create a life that is good on the inside not one that just looks good on the outside’. The Microbiome Diet is just that, a unique concept that targets the bacteria in our digestive tract in an effort to keep our bodies balanced and functioning with optimal success. Researchers have discovered that an imbalanced microbiome can hinder weight loss efforts, and more importantly impacts heart and brain health as well as the development of bones. These intestinal organisms work to digest your food, govern your appetite, control your metabolism, orchestrate your immune system, influence your mood, and even help to manufacture natural antibiotics.

