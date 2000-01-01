Resolution Reboot

A wave of new healthy eating tips and fitness tricks make it that much easier to maintain our annual New Year's resolutions. Here, we look at the trending ways to achieve a better you.

Mind Games

Low calorie foods and portion control are the two key objectives to consider when balancing a healthy diet, but what about the density of your meals? 'Phantom dieting' is the new buzz phrase in the health and beauty world, a concept formed by the idea of tricking your body into believing it’s full. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition documented a group of Dutch researchers who tested this theory and found an increase in perceived fullness, due solely to the increased viscosity, as well as a way of effectively capitalising on empty calories.