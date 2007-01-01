Resolution Reboot

A wave of new healthy eating tips and fitness tricks make it that much easier to maintain our annual New Year's resolutions. Here, we look at the trending ways to achieve a better you.

Water With A Twist

H20 is nature's purest form of hydration and its benefits are well known, but can it do more? By changing the way in which we perceive water, we can instantly enhance its benefits by coupling it with ingredients such as caffeine. There are obvious benefits, including an increased boost in energy and performance enhancement, and subsequently this concept could possibly make your New Year’s resolution to kick it hard at the gym that little more achievable. Brands such as Avite are pioneering this guilt-free refreshment, combining natural caffeine derived directly from green coffee beans with purified water.