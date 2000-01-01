Resolution Reboot

A wave of new healthy eating tips and fitness tricks make it that much easier to maintain our annual New Year's resolutions. Here, we look at the trending ways to achieve a better you.

Broth Benefits

The Clean Living Company are bringing back an ancient recipe and marketing it for today’s health addicts. Having already acquired a cult-like following from Hollywood A-Listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, Bone Broth is making its way to Dubai. Founders Dean Henry and George Ball have enlisted the services of chefs from the Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR to cook up their liquid gold. Not one for the faint hearted, but with incredible health benefits including improved skin and hair, as well as joint and muscle repair, weight loss and gut health, we could be persuaded.