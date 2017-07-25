Prada's New Micro Bags

With the cooler months on the horizon we’re already compiling our pre-fall arm candy wish lists. And thanks to Prada, we have discovered good things come in tiny packages. The brand introduced its new Micro Box and Micro Cahier bags, two sophisticated designs defined by their small size and elegant details. Both options are ideal for storing all your handbag essentials and aesthetically pleasing with structured shapes and elegant hardware. The bags are crafted out of exotic skins and are available in an array of different colours. Our picks: Prada’s Micro Cahier bag in emerald green.