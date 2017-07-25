Menu Menu

Prada's New Micro Bags

Monday

31

July 2017

With the cooler months on the horizon we’re already compiling our pre-fall arm candy wish lists. And thanks to Prada, we have discovered good things come in tiny packages. The brand introduced its new Micro Box and Micro Cahier bags, two sophisticated designs defined by their small size and elegant details. Both options are ideal for storing all your handbag essentials and aesthetically pleasing with structured shapes and elegant hardware. The bags are crafted out of exotic skins and are available in an array of different colours. Our picks: Prada’s Micro Cahier bag in emerald green.

  • Giambattista Valli
    Jul 30th
  • Jul 28th
  • Jul 27th
  • Jul 26th
  • Jul 25th
  • Kristen Stewart
    Jul 24th
  • FENDI s spring summer08 collection on the Great Wall of China
    Jul 21st