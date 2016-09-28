Power Of Paris

The allure of Parisian style is one that is met with fascination and ambition. Whether it be for its wealth of sartorial flair or its reputation for enticing patisseries, the power of the city proves to be a commanding force.

New Face

Camille Hurel is the name of the moment, dominating the runway scene with an enviable designer following. The 5 foot 11 brunette beauty walked in a staggering 52 shows during last season’s fashion weeks, and is now following suit with a long line of appearances for autumn/winter17. The Parisian star has popped up at shows such as Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta and Altuzarra this time round and we can't get enough.