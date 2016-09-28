Menu Menu

Power Of Paris

Friday

3

March 2017

The allure of Parisian style is one that is met with fascination and ambition. Whether it be for its wealth of sartorial flair or its reputation for enticing patisseries, the power of the city proves to be a commanding force.

 

New Face

Camille Hurel is the name of the moment, dominating the runway scene with an enviable designer following. The 5 foot 11 brunette beauty walked in a staggering 52 shows during last season’s fashion weeks, and is now following suit with a long line of appearances for autumn/winter17. The Parisian star has popped up at shows such as Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta and Altuzarra this time round and we can't get enough. 

  • L Exception situated on 28 rue Bichat 75010 Paris
    Mar 2nd
  • Mar 1st
  • Brosse arr t e grise et rose 2015
    Feb 27th
  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Feb 26th
  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Feb 24th
  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Feb 23rd
  • Redeem autumn winter17 show
    Feb 22nd
  • Machine-A located on 13 Brewer Street London W1F 0RH
    Feb 21st