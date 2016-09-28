Power Of Paris

The allure of Parisian style is one that is met with fascination and ambition. Whether it be for its wealth of sartorial flair or its reputation for enticing patisseries, the power of the city proves to be a commanding force.

Hidden Gem

Steer away from your usual designer retailers and make your way to L’Exception, an independent fashion boutique hosting some of the city’s best Parisian talent. The unique concept store, situated on 28 rue Bichat, 75010 Paris, carries collections from local visionaries such as Études Studio, Surface to Air, Brooklyn We GoHard, Valentine Gauthier and Yasmine Eslami. This creative hub offers more then just clothing, with a dynamic blog and magazine detailing all the store has to offer it provides a platform from which to acquire a heathy dose of sartorial inspiration through campaign images and new arrivals.