Power Of Paris

The allure of Parisian style is one that is met with fascination and ambition. Whether it be for its wealth of sartorial flair or its reputation for enticing patisseries, the power of the city proves to be a commanding force.

One To Watch

Who do we have to thank for our blogger obsession? This season fingers point to designers Rebecca Minkoff and Dolce&Gabbana, who capitalised on influential cyber personalities by including them in their latest autumn/winter shows. But in an industry that is always pushing to be two steps ahead of the pack, we can't help but wonder who the next digital 'It' girl will be. Paris-based blogger Anne-Laure Mais is one style star that is definitely on our radar. Her quintessentially Parisian style has gained her a plethora of fans right around the world, and with personal style icons such as Emmanuelle Alt and Phoebe Philo influencing her wardrobe, we can see why. The 26-year-old beauty shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle tips on her blog Adenora, but it's her no-fuss styling and catalogue of denim that has made us fall in love with her.