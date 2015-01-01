Power Of Paris

The allure of Parisian style is one that is met with fascination and ambition. Whether it be for its wealth of sartorial style or its reputation for enticing patisseries, the power of the city proves to be a commanding force.

An Art Form

Known for its illustrious artistic pedigree, Paris has earnt a reputation as a city of Art through works from Picasso, Dalí, Monet and Van Gogh. But its other less familiar artistic masters are drawing in the bustling city’s new visitors. Jean Paul Donadini is a Parisian based artist, whose aesthetic toys with humour and displays technical ingenuity to create progressive artwork. His iconic stationary brushes and lipstick on canvas creations have gained him an army of supporters, with many of his most iconic pieces available to see at the Modus Art Gallery in Paris.