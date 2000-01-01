Channel your poetic side with emotive words and lyrical portrayals in honour of National Poetry Month that runs throughout April.

The World Is One Place

To coincide with National Poetry Month, a brand new collection of poetry by various Native American writers was published. The book, entitled The World Is One Place: Native American Poets Visit The Middle East, beautifully explores how the region has captured the imaginations of various writers, all of whom have been inspired by and travelled to the Arab world. Diane Glancy, co-lead author, has Cherokee ancestry and is a winner of the Native Writers Circles of the Americas Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the American Book Award and NEA Fellowship. She's also written three novels in the beloved Skeet Bannion mystery series, and was first inspired by the Middle East after visiting Syria and Jordan in the early Nineties.