Channel your poetic side with emotive words and lyrical portrayals in honour of National Poetry Month that runs throughout April.

The Library Hotel

Heading to New York for a ‘spring break’? Immerse yourself in all things literature at The Library Hotel. Inspired by the Dewey Decimal Classification System – the most widely used method for classifying books in the library – all of the luxury boutique hotel’s 60 rooms are uniquely adorned with a collection of books and art. A decadent and decorative brick building perfectly positioned on Madison Avenue, the hotel’s 14th rooftop floor features a writer’s den and poetry garden, the perfect hotspot to admire New York’s spectacular architecture with some written works by your favourite poet. After all, The Big Apple has inspired various works from Allen Ginsberg to Sara Teasdale, who take us on a journey dating back to Prohibition Era Harlem to the bright lights of 21st Century Union Square. New York has long been the backdrop and inspiration for various poets' work, so get cozy by The Library Hotel's fireplace or curl up amongst the flowers in its greenhouse.