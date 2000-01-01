Menu Menu

Poetry Month

Monday

17

April 2017

A Hidden Art Photographed by Anthony Arquier Issue 37
A Hidden Art, Photographed by Anthony Arquier, Issue 37

Channel your poetic side with emotive words and lyrical portrayals in honour of National Poetry Month that runs throughout April. We look to the great prolific poets whose words still resonate with society today.

 

Cate Marvin

Hailing from Washington DC, Cate Marvin is a modern-day poet whose works toys with issues of gender and violence. Her inspiring words earned her an MFA in poetry from the University of Houston, an MFA in fiction from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and a PhD in English and comparative literature from the University of Cincinnati. The award winning creative is known for works such as World’s Tallest Disaster (2001), which won the Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry, Fragment of the Head of a Queen (2007) and Oracle (2015). 

  • The Drop Photographed by Greg Adamski MOJEH Issue 35
    Apr 16th
  • Apr 14th
  • Apr 13th
  • Eight4Nine
    Apr 12th
  • Out of the Past 1947 shown at Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival back in 2014
    Apr 11th
  • Apr 10th
  • The Bob and Dolores Hope estate built by John Lautner
    Apr 9th
  • Apr 7th