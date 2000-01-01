Channel your poetic side with emotive words and lyrical portrayals in honour of National Poetry Month that runs throughout April. We look to the great prolific poets whose words still resonate with society today.

Cate Marvin

Hailing from Washington DC, Cate Marvin is a modern-day poet whose works toys with issues of gender and violence. Her inspiring words earned her an MFA in poetry from the University of Houston, an MFA in fiction from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and a PhD in English and comparative literature from the University of Cincinnati. The award winning creative is known for works such as World’s Tallest Disaster (2001), which won the Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry, Fragment of the Head of a Queen (2007) and Oracle (2015).