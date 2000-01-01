Channel your poetic side with emotive words and lyrical portrayals in honour of National Poetry Month that runs throughout April. We look to the great prolific poets whose words still resonate with society today.

'Hope' is the thing with feathers—

That perches in the soul—

And sings the tune without the words—

And never stops—at all—

And sweetest—in the Gale—is heard—

And sore must be the storm—

That could abash the little Bird

That kept so many warm—

I've heard it in the chillest land—

And on the strangest Sea—

Yet, never, in Extremity,

It asked a crumb—of Me.

By Emily Dickinson