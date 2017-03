As fashion month ends, we look at the most notable moments from the last few days of PFW.

Beauty Note

Look to Elie Saab for your weekend beauty inspiration and covet the label's bookmarked smokey eye. The elegant look sings to the Middle Eastern woman who craves both drama and opulence and is softened through a light sprinkling of glitter. Keep the skin looking fresh and couple with a nude lip for perfect evening glamour.