PFW Highlight

Wednesday

8

March 2017

As fashion month ends, we look at the most notable moments from the last few days of PFW.

 

Showstopper

Chanel’s autumn/winter17 runway was out-of-this-world cool with everything from astronaut prints to silver go-go boots. But with every Chanel show, it’s the set that really excites us and sets the tone for the collection. Karl Lagerfeld's conceptual space station, complete with a Chanel-branded rocket ship made to scale, was the main focal point. And in true Lagerfeld style, there’s more than meets the eye. The rocket began a simulated launch into orbit while Elton John’s beloved hit Rocket Man echoed in the background.
