PFW Highlight

With the final leg of fashion week rounding up for the season, we look at the most notable moments from the last few days.

Eclectic Style

Sarah Burton’s vision for the season toyed with ancient traditions and primal folklore from early creative communities, drawing her main source of inspiration from the Cloutie tree. The sacred rituals surrounding the tree inspired Burton’s fascination towards artisanal crafts, seen through design deails such as free flowing tassels and creative patchwork. Our favourite look came in the form of a black leather dress with corset styled ribbing, which shaped the body and provided just the right amount of colour.

