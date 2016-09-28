PFW Highlight

Menu Menu

Céline autumn/winter17 show
Céline autumn/winter17 show
With the final leg of fashion week rounding up for the season, we look at the most notable moments from the last few days.

 

Excess Baggage

They say bigger is better and we couldn't agree more. Our eyes fixated on the accessories from the sixth day of PFW. Designers such as Balenciaga and Céline opted for oversized carryalls that could hold everything from your daily essentials to your entire kitchen sink. Phoebe Philo pioneered synchronised bag and dress combinations, while Demna Gvasalia chose to keep it fun with zesty bursts of lemon.

 

 

See our full edit of Paris Fashion Week Day 6.

 

 

 

