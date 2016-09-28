PFW Highlight

With the final leg of fashion week rounding up for the season, we look at the most notable moments from the last few days.

Take A Stance

Despite her short reign at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri has already made it her mission to campaign for female empowerment with T-shirts like the ones from her spring/summer17 show that state, "We Should All Be Feminists.” For the designer's second ready-to-wear collection, seen on Friday, Chiuri reinterprets the house's iconic ‘Chevrier’ look, first seen in their Haute Couture autumn/winter 1949 collection. The show notes explained the significance of the blue that was adopted throughout the collection, noting it was a "symbol of power, beauty, and spirituality [that] is employed for genderless outfits and to express differences.”