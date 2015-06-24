Perfect Parings

As we approach the most romantic day of the year, we look to the most significant pairings in fashion. Whether it be a designer and his muse or a seamless collaboration, the power of two is a force to be reckoned with.

Opposites Attract

One of the most curious accessory trends to covert this season is the mismatched earring. Designers such as Saint Laurent, Versace and J.W. Anderson were all embracing this imbalanced movement with contrasting lengths. Why not sport the look this weekend? Consider donning one drop rose gold earring, matched with a refined stud for a polished appearance, or opt for a chandelle style and small hoop to pull off relaxed bohemia.