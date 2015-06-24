Menu Menu

Perfect Parings

Friday

10

February 2017

J W Anderson spring summer17
J.W. Anderson spring/summer17

As we approach the most romantic day of the year, we look to the most significant pairings in fashion. Whether it be a designer and his muse or a seamless collaboration, the power of two is a force to be reckoned with.

 

Opposites Attract 

One of the most curious accessory trends to covert this season is the mismatched earring. Designers such as Saint Laurent, Versace and J.W. Anderson were all embracing this imbalanced movement with contrasting lengths. Why not sport the look this weekend? Consider donning one drop rose gold earring, matched with a refined stud for a polished appearance, or opt for a chandelle style and small hoop to pull off relaxed bohemia.

  • Audrey Hepburn in a fitting with Hubert De Givenchy
    Feb 9th
  • Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama s collaboration with Louis Vuitton in 2012
    Feb 8th
  • Marc Jacobs Bookmarc campaign featuring Neville Jacobs
    Feb 7th
  • Feb 6th
  • Feb 3rd
  • Feb 2nd
  • Jan 31st
  • Jan 31st