Perfect Parings

As we approach the most romantic day of the year, we look to the most significant pairings in fashion. Whether it be a designer and his muse or a seamless collaboration, the power of two is a force to be reckoned with.

Friends For Life

There has always been something incredibly fascinating about the relationship between a fashion designer and their muse. In MOJEH Issue 44 we remember the connection Hubert De Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn shared and the significance it had on each of their remarkable careers. "His are the only clothes in which I am myself. He is far more than a couturier, he is a creator of personality" reveals Hepburn. Speaking exclusively with Pamela Keogh, the prolific author of the international bestselling biographies, Audrey Style and What Would Audrey Do? We discover newly uncovered details about one of the fashion industry’s most influential friendships.