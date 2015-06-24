Perfect Parings

As we approach the most romantic day of the year, we look to the most significant pairings in fashion. Whether it be a designer and his muse or a seamless collaboration, the power of two is a force to be reckoned with.

Fleeting Fling

Carrying off a successful designer/artist collaboration is no easy feat, however Louis Vuitton is one of the rarefied few that are synonymous with these partnerships. Much of this movement can be attributed to its past creative director Marc Jacobs, who seamlessly merged the two worlds together in a celebration of culture. We look back through the archives to our top five favourite artist collaborations from the House.

1. Ranking in first position, Sylvie Fleury’s 2000 Vuitton Bag was inspired by the artist’s signature metallic sculptures

2. Louis Vuitton’s 2001 graffiti collection was inspired by Stephen Sprouse’s iconic drawings

3. The 2003 ‘Eye Dare You’ collection was motivated by Takashi Murakami’s cartoon-like iconography

4. Richard Prince’s famous nurse paintings provoked the label’s Spring 2008 ready-to-wear collection

5. Dot-obsessed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama collaborated with the brand in 2012 creating a bold and bright collection that commands attention