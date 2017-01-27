Perfect Pairings

As we approach the most romantic day of the year, we look to the most significant pairings in fashion. Whether it be a designer and his muse or a seamless collaboration, the power of two is a force to be reckoned with.

Neighbourhood Watch

High fashion collaborations extend their reach from runway to real-estate, with an ever-growing catalogue of luxury accommodation taking on the signature stamps of the industry's most opulent labels. Versace is spearheading this trend with their most recent project in the heart of Solidere, Beirut, which saw the commissioning of a 28-story decadent tower that features 183 luxury apartments in partnership with DAMAC Properties, who described the build as, "The award-winning jewel in the 'Paris of the Middle East'". The newly opened residence has been tailored with the finest bespoke furniture and luxurious customised fittings from Versace Home, which would satisfy even the most glamorous guest.