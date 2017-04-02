Boasting some of America’s best modernist architecture, an urban music scene and awe-inspiring outdoor attractions, Palm Springs's retro aesthetic is attracting a comfortable mix of people ranging from retirees to hipsters. This week we celebrate six of the main ways that Palm Springs is giving culture capitals like New York a run for its money.

Five: Wellness

A peaceful desert oasis is the perfect spot to reside for total relaxation. Be at one with your mind, body and soul and stay in one of the country’s most luxurious wellness retreats. We Care Spa is a holistic detoxification spa in Desert Hot Springs, California. The retreat offers panoramic views of the awe-inspiring mountain range and offers a specially designed program from the spa's founder/nutrition experts Susana Belen and her daughter Susan Lombardi. Treatments such as Micro-bubble Garden Soaks and Mineralising Mud Body Wraps are among the 40 services on offer, ideal for next week’s post-Coachella cleanse.