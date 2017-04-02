Boasting some of America’s best modernist architecture, an urban music scene and awe-inspiring outdoor attractions, Palm Springs's retro aesthetic is attracting a comfortable mix of people ranging from retirees to hipsters. This week we celebrate six of the main ways that Palm Springs is giving culture capitals like New York a run for its money.

Three: Film

Home to some of the best movers and shakers from the film industry, Palm Springs's thriving movie scene is reinstating the resort city's presence as a cultural hub. Unique events including the annual Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival, which is held between May 11-14 in 2017, feature an eclectic mix of obscure vintage movies from the classic noir era and are attracting A-list celebrities and industry experts. The festival also attracts noir film fans from around the world with large scale screenings and live Q&As from celebrity guests such as Monika Richard, Duryea Sara and Karloff Henried.