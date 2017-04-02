Boasting some of America’s best modernist architecture, an urban music scene and awe-inspiring outdoor attractions, Palm Springs's retro aesthetic is attracting a comfortable mix of people ranging from retirees to hipsters. This week we celebrate six of the main ways that Palm Springs is giving culture capitals like New York a run for its money.

Two: Art Scene

Immerse yourself in the local art scene, home to some of the region’s most talented creatives. Artists such as Rosemary Pierce is one of the many contemporaries whose works add to the city's creative culture. The self-taught artist borders on the experimental, using unconventional techniques to create vibrant one-of-a-kind pieces. “I like to break the rules that I don’t know exist,” she states on her website. Her signature comes through modern abstract wall sculptures, working with materials such as wood and rich high-gloss lacquers.