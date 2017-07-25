On Our Radar

The elite circle of couture designers might be small, but lesser known names such as Gyunel are bringing a fresh perspective to this age-old tradition. The maison released a bold visual narrative, entitled The Princess and The Pea, that makes part of the brand's autumn/winter17 couture collection, recently unveiled in Paris. The bespoke house has gained a notable celebrity following, with high-profile names such as Natalie Portman, Cara Delevingne, Sharon Stone and Olivia Palermo attending their shows. Look to branch out from the more obvious names in couture and opt for something a little more unpredictable.