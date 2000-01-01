Menu Menu

Ornamental Dressing

Thursday

29

December 2016

Rings LA MARQUISE
Rings, LA MARQUISE

Opulence is costumed in affluent style during the festive season, and there has never been a better time drape yourself in a showering of decadent jewels. We round up our favourite jewellery offerings for your festivities.

 

Mesmeric Hue 

Tanzanite is the rare and curious stone that dances between its blue and purple appearance. Found only in Tanzania, it’s said to strengthen one’s immune system, detoxify the blood and improve vitality. Set charmingly against a cool icy assortment of diamonds, the jewel speaks to the season and makes the perfect winter accessory.

  • Hair clips MUKHI SISTERS
    Dec 28th
  • Watch CHOPARD
    Dec 27th
  • Earrings ISTANA JEWELLERS
    Dec 26th
  • Necklaces BVLGARI
    Dec 25th
  • Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
    Dec 23rd
  • Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
    Dec 22nd
  • Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Shoes and bag Dolce Gabbana
    Dec 21st
  • vPhotography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
    Dec 20th
  • Image Credits Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa
    Dec 19th