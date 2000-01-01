Ornamental Dressing

Opulence is costumed in affluent style during the festive season, and there has never been a better time drape yourself in a showering of decadent jewels. We round up our favourite jewellery offerings for your festivities.

Mesmeric Hue

Tanzanite is the rare and curious stone that dances between its blue and purple appearance. Found only in Tanzania, it’s said to strengthen one’s immune system, detoxify the blood and improve vitality. Set charmingly against a cool icy assortment of diamonds, the jewel speaks to the season and makes the perfect winter accessory.