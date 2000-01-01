Menu Menu

Ornamental Dressing

Wednesday

28

December 2016

Hair clips MUKHI SISTERS
Hair clips, MUKHI SISTERS

Opulence is costumed in affluent style during the festive season, and there has never been a better time drape yourself in a showering of decadent jewels. We round up our favourite jewellery offerings for your festivities.

 

Nature's Calling

The hair accessory has become the season’s most coveted trend. Decorating a beautiful up-do with a juxtaposition of individual hair clips and combs, allows you to personalise your look and add a strategic touch of sparkle. Add a touch of the whimsical with organic foliage and enchanted bug motifs. 

  • Watch CHOPARD
    Dec 27th
  • Earrings ISTANA JEWELLERS
    Dec 26th
  • Necklaces BVLGARI
    Dec 25th
  • Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
    Dec 23rd
  • Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
    Dec 22nd
  • Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Shoes and bag Dolce Gabbana
    Dec 21st
  • vPhotography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
    Dec 20th
  • Image Credits Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa
    Dec 19th
  • Photography Borna Ahadi Model Daria at MMG Makeup Marwa at Bourjois
    Dec 18th