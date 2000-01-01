Ornamental Dressing

Opulence is costumed in affluent style during the festive season, and there has never been a better time drape yourself in a showering of decadent jewels. We round up our favourite jewellery offerings for your festivities.

Nature's Calling

The hair accessory has become the season’s most coveted trend. Decorating a beautiful up-do with a juxtaposition of individual hair clips and combs, allows you to personalise your look and add a strategic touch of sparkle. Add a touch of the whimsical with organic foliage and enchanted bug motifs.