Ornamental Dressing

Opulence is costumed in affluent style during the festive season, and there has never been a better time to drape yourself in a showering of decadent jewels. We round up our favourite jewellery offerings for your festivities.

 

Now And Forever

Red and gold are the colours of the season, but unlike decorative décor, a beautifully crafted timepiece can surpass the holidays. Chopard’s Happy Sport watch, crafted in 18 carat rose gold is a contemporary model, dazzled in a sprinkling of rubies and diamonds.  Its diamond-set case and ruby-set bezel will make the perfect focal point for any occasion.

