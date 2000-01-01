Ornamental Dressing

Opulence is costumed in affluent style during the festive season, and there has never been a better time to drape yourself in a showering of decadent jewels. We round up our favourite jewellery offerings for your festivities.

Now And Forever

Red and gold are the colours of the season, but unlike decorative décor, a beautifully crafted timepiece can surpass the holidays. Chopard’s Happy Sport watch, crafted in 18 carat rose gold is a contemporary model, dazzled in a sprinkling of rubies and diamonds. Its diamond-set case and ruby-set bezel will make the perfect focal point for any occasion.