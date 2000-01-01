Ornamental Dressing

Opulence is costumed in affluent style during the festive season, and there has never been a better time to drape yourself in a showering of decadent jewels. We round up our favourite jewellery offerings for your festivities.

Status Symbol

A motif made famous by Elizabeth Taylor, the Serpinti has become Bulgari’s signature. Its popularity peaked during the making of Cleopatra in 1972, and has inspired many collections since then. A sacred symbol of ancient civilisations, the snake was used for protection and healing. Today its significance is just as strong and remains a powerful status symbol for many successful women.