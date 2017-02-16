Menu Menu

NYFW Highlights

Thursday

16

February 2017

ALEXANDER WANG CALVIN KLEIN VICTORIA BECKHAM
ALEXANDER WANG | CALVIN KLEIN | VICTORIA BECKHAM

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicks off the industry’s busiest month with the awaited release of the autumn/winter 2017 collections. We explore the biggest take homes from the shows in case you missed them.

 

New Face

Each new season brings with it a fresh crop of ‘it’ girls and predicting the next runway superstars is no easy feat. Lex Herl is one emerging model we would definitely bet on. Recognised by her high cheekbones and long sandy hair, the 17-year-old beauty hails from Wisconsin and is quickly making headway with the industry heavyweights. Making her fashion week debut at Calvin Klein the model went on to walk for Alexander Wang, Victoria Beckham, Narciso Rodriguez, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra.

